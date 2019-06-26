Highlights throughout night one of Democratic debate

Texomashomepage.com
With the first of the Democratic debates underway Wednesday night, we will collect standout moments from the Miami debate.
WATCH: O'Rourke and Castro spar over immigration. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/GJ7wbMwYRQ— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 27, 2019
Cory Booker responds to @jdbalart's question about the role of pharmaceutical companies in the opioid crisis: "They should absolutely be held criminally liable because they are liable and responsible." pic.twitter.com/TIf0WwutAM— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) June 27, 2019
WATCH: Castro explains what he would do with immigration on Day 1 as president. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/q35dZ5mo6U— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 27, 2019
Bill de Blasio and Elizabeth Warren are the only two candidates from Night One of the #DemDebate to not mention Trump https://t.co/eJ8N8EewEh pic.twitter.com/352UNxiXki— NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) June 27, 2019
Gabbard clarifies past stance on LGBTQ rights at #DemDebates: "My record in Congress for over 6 years shows my commitment to fighting for LGBT equality." pic.twitter.com/ZpGvwAHZ36— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 27, 2019
Ryan: "We must stay engaged [in Middle East]." Gabbard: "Is that what you will tell the parents of those two soldiers who were just killed in Afghanistan?" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/8gWqUm7Cja— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 27, 2019
On opioid crisis, O'Rourke says US has "largest prison population on the face of the planet" and says he will hold Big Pharma companies accountable for role in opioid epidemic. #DemDebate #TXReax— Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) June 27, 2019
Oh… HERE. WE. GO!2019 Democratic Debates. @TexomasHomepage #YLEH #NexstarNation @NBCPolitics @NBCNews— Nicholas Quallich (@NICKQUALLICH) June 27, 2019
