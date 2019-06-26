Highlights throughout night one of Democratic debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The debate between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other House Democrats over migrant children in detention at the border was wrenching enough. Then it became about race.

First, the freshman's chief of staff compared more centrist Democrats to 1940s segregationists. Then Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "singling out" her and fellow newcomers, all women of color.