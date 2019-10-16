Hip Hop Beer Yoga for Breast Cancer Awareness

News
Posted: / Updated:

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A huge pink ribbon. Tiny women spend time in the park.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Join The Hive: A Yoga Community, Rheagan Ortega, and Marcus McGee, better known as DJ MF Maniac at TAG’s Maniac’s Mansion at 8th Street, for a crazy fun time filled will beer, yoga, and good friends on October 20th, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market.

The event is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A $25 minimum donation is required, which an hour-long yoga class, beer, and 2 raffle tickets for a basket filled with goodies.

For every additional $5 donated, you will receive one additional entry for the basket drawings.

100% of the proceeds are going to United Regional Foundation/ Children’s Miracle Network which funded 105 mammograms for local women last year!

Please come EARLY for registration! Yoga begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m.

Bring a mat and a friend. Help support your local breast cancer warriors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Pure Horror: Blood flood fills Iowa family's basement!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pure Horror: Blood flood fills Iowa family's basement!"

Fighting For Their Flag: Family Takes On HOA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fighting For Their Flag: Family Takes On HOA"

Animals taken from Iowa Park home, Silent clips, compiled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park home, Silent clips, compiled"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid8"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid7"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid6"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid5"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid4"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid3"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid2"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid1"

Near drowning: 4-year-old saves drowning sister

Thumbnail for the video titled "Near drowning: 4-year-old saves drowning sister"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News