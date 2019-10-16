Hip Hop Beer Yoga for Breast Cancer Awareness

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A huge pink ribbon. Tiny women spend time in the park.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Join The Hive: A Yoga Community, Rheagan Ortega, and Marcus McGee, better known as DJ MF Maniac at TAG’s Maniac’s Mansion at 8th Street, for a crazy fun time filled will beer, yoga, and good friends on October 20th, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market.

The event is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A $25 minimum donation is required, which an hour-long yoga class, beer, and 2 raffle tickets for a basket filled with goodies.

For every additional $5 donated, you will receive one additional entry for the basket drawings.

100% of the proceeds are going to United Regional Foundation/ Children’s Miracle Network which funded 105 mammograms for local women last year!

Please come EARLY for registration! Yoga begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m.

Bring a mat and a friend. Help support your local breast cancer warriors.