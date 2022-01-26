AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is offering up to $5,000 in hiring bonuses for certain health care positions at state-supported living centers and state hospitals across Texas.

These hiring bonuses are for registered nurses (RN) and licensed vocational nurses (LVN) at SSLCs and state hospitals, as well as psychiatric nursing assistants (PNA) at state hospitals and direct support professionals (DSP) at SSLCs.

New RNs can qualify for $5,000 bonuses.

Eligible LVN new hires could receive $3,500.

DSPs and PNAs may qualify for $2,500 hiring bonuses.

State-supported living centers provide residential services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, while state hospitals provide inpatient psychiatric care for adults, children and adolescents.

These positions are available at the following locations across Texas: Abilene, Austin, Big Spring, Brenham, Corpus Christi, Denton, El Paso, Kerrville, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Richmond, Rusk, San Angelo, San Antonio, Terrell, Vernon, Waco and Wichita Falls.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission offers paid health and dental insurance, vacation and sick leave, a retirement plan, paid training, and advancement opportunities.

To view all open positions and apply, candidates can visit the Health and Specialty Care System jobs page on the HHSC website. Job seekers who have questions and want more information can e-mail healthcareers@hhsc.state.tx.us.

To view open positions by location, you can view the Health and Specialty Care System jobs map.

Source: The Texas Health and Human Services Commission