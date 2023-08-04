WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— North Texas is making it their mission to help people become employed this upcoming fall.

Workforce Solutions North Texas is partnering with the Wichita Falls YMCA to host an in-person hiring event benefitting the YMCA Early Learning Academy at Colonial Church on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 5 PM to 8 PM.

Workforce Solutions North Texas mission is to place North Texans in jobs and equip workers with skills that foster economic development.

Led by a local board consisting of volunteer members from the communities they serve, a majority of which come from private industry. Workforce Solutions North Texas provides services to employers and job seekers in Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young Counties.

This organization is also part of a statewide system of local boards that set policies and oversee expenditures of funds in their individual areas.

These boards are non-profit and receive funding from the U.S. Department of Labor through the Texas Workforce Commission.

For details on Workforce Solutions North Texas and the services offered in coordination with its network of other local workforce development boards across Texas,