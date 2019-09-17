Hirschi High School seniors in top 1% of 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Texoma kids continue to do great things in the classroom.

After making incredible scores on their PSATs seniors Ila Kamath, Krishna Reddy, and Rohan Tanjavur are the only students in Wichita Falls to be named semi-finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

“Whenever I took the test, I did not expect to score as well as I did,” Hirschi High School senior Rohan Tanjavur said.

School officials said in 20 years there has only been three National Merit finalist at Hirschi High School, until now.

“It wasn’t easy, it definitely was compounded work from middle school onwards,” Hirschi High School senior Krishna Reddy said.

“I think it’s a really exciting opportunity to have the chance to achieve the scholarship so I am really excited to see where it can take me,” Hirschi High School senior Ila Kamath said.

Over 1.6 million juniors from around 21,000 high schools entered the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary Sat-National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.

The NMSP named the 16,000 highest scoring entrants in each state and all three students sit in the top 1%.

“I know me and I’m sure my friends worked really hard to practice and excel at this test and our hard work paid off,” Tanjavur said.

“I’ve had great parents and a great school, great teachers and I think they really helped me achieve this,” Reddy said.

To qualify for the semi-finals students would need to score a 221 on their test.

Kamath earned a perfect score on her PSAT of 228, Tanjavur scored 226 and Reddy 224 and they said this is just the beginning of the plans they have ahead.

“I’m trying to go for an undergraduate degree in computer science and this helps me get on the radar for more computer science opportunities,” Reddy said.

“I do want to go to Boston University for college because they have seven-year BS/MD program,” Kamath said.

“I am applying to like 15 colleges, ten BS/MDs and five undergrads,” Tanjavur said.

Reddy, Kamath, and Tanjavur have the opportunity to compete for about 7,600 scholarships worth more than $31 million.

There is still much for them to do to get to the next step and the scholarships will be offered in Spring 2020.