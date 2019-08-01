Historic Chapman Building restoration nearing completion

BOWIE (KFDX/ KJTL) — Parts of downtown Bowie are being brought back to life through renovations.

The Chapman Building on Wise Street is older than 100-years-old. The space was used for offices, a dry good store and a department store for more than half a century.

After being vacant for many years, the building was purchased and renovated by Brad Sherman who said he hopes to see downtown Bowie flourishing.

“I hope it gets contagious in the city, I hope that other business owners or building owners here see that just because someone says a building should be torn down, it could be salvaged,” Sherman said.

Sherman said they used a lot of the original hardware, doors, flooring and ceilings in renovations.

The downstairs is halfway complete and Sherman is considering a coffee shop or wine bar to fill the space.

