Historic Flying M Ranch for sale

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — ​For the first time in over a century the historic 12,000+ acres Flying M Ranch near Archer City is up for sale.

This highly improved short grass prairie country is home to a premier income-producing working cattle and sporting ranch. The property is a cattleman and sportsman’s paradise with turnkey cattle and hunting operations. The blend of open, native pastureland and multiple water options provide an abundance of good grassland making it perfect for grazing, recreational activities, and peaceful tranquility.

The main lodge overlooks a 20-acre well-stocked lake and offers luxurious accommodations including 6 bedrooms and a full commercial kitchen. The entire perimeter of the ranch is fenced and the interior is cross fenced into multiple pastures with lanes which allow for the ease of cattle movement from all pastures of the ranch to the headquarters if so desired. This unique property was updated and managed with extreme attention to detail and is truly a ranch for all seasons.

For more information on the ranch click here.