Holliday ISD begins drug testing for high school athletes

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Following a policy implemented by the Holliday Board of Trustees, high school students who participate in school-sponsored extracurricular activities are now required to get drug tested at the beginning of the school year as well as random testing during the school year.

Superintendent Kevin Dyes said it was the board’s decision to limit testing to student-athletes at this time however the board reserves the right to expand it to other extracurricular activities if need be in the future.

Early Friday morning student-athletes will be tested right here at the field house.

“We will probably wind up testing about 185 or 190 students,” Dyes said.

School leaders in Holliday ISD held the first informational for parents and students last week following a decision made by the board of trustees to begin drug testing for student-athletes in ninth through 12th grade.

“I think that maybe there was a community perception that we might have a problem in terms of in our athletic department and so I think that the board felt that a way to address that was to implement the testing of student-athletes,” Dyes said.

Superintendent Kevin Dyes said from his knowledge he does not believe the district has conducted random drug tests for their students before.

Students will take part in a drug test on Friday and random tests will be conducted as many as nine times throughout the school year and the consequences at baseline.

“You have to go once a week for five weeks to drug and alcohol counseling if you have a confirmed positive test,” Dyes said. “You still practice, you still participate, nothing is taken away from you.”

Other districts in Texoma have been conducting drug testing for their students, such as Cityview ISD and Superintendent Tony Bushong emphasized the purpose of the tests is to help students.

“Because when you kick kids out of things they lose interest in school and they could become a dropout, so that’s not the plan,” Bushong said.

And Dyes and Bushong both hope these tests will deter addiction down the road.

The second informational meeting will be on Friday at 8:00 a.m. at the Fieldhouse.

Baseline drug testing for student-athletes will be Friday night at the fieldhouse.

“The district does address tobacco, alcohol and drug use and the consequences are listed in the students Code of Conduct and the Athletic code of conduct. At one point the district did do random drug testing for athletes, however, we no longer do that and we are not looking to reimplementing it in the district at this time,” a spokesperson for WFISD said.