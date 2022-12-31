WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who brutally beat a woman shortly after he was released from a prison sentence for several violent home invasion robberies is back in jail for another parole violation.

Police arrested Darren King after chasing him and finding him hiding behind an air conditioning unit Wednesday night, December 28, 2022.

Police set up around a house in the 1500 block of Parkdale after learning King was there and had a warrant for parole violation. They said after telling an occupant they needed King to come out, the occupant hesitated, then let them in.

They went to a room with the door shut and told King to come out and said he told them he needed to put a dog up first. Officers heard noises that led them to believe he was escaping through a window. Officers outside the house saw King running and hopping fences, and yelled for him to stop, but said he kept running. They found him on New Haven lying near an air conditioner unit and found a baggie of meth nearby. King was released on parole in July 2020.

That October, he was arrested for violation of parole for an assault of a woman. Police said the woman went to the hospital with both eyes swollen shut and a possible fracture to the face. She declined to talk about the injuries, so police went to a home to interview her young children. They found the boy and girl at the home, crying and frightened, and said a man with them yelled that he was tired of hearing them cry. The older of the children told police their daddy had been hitting their mom.

Police re-interviewed the woman, who told them King had recently been released after spending 13 years in prison. She said he got angry at her for working late and showed up as she was picking up her kids after work. She said he began yelling at her and hitting her saying he was “well known around here and no one is going to play with me” and he was going to prove it, and after beating her asked her “why don’t you listen, why did you make me do that to you?” Police said the woman’s 6-year-old daughter witnessed the assault.

King was sentenced to 120 days in jail. King and other suspects were sent to prison for numerous home invasions in 2007 in which residents were robbed and sometimes terrorized. That summer there were home invasions on Rhea Road, Harlan, Lilac, Palmetto, Covington, and Randle.