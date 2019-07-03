Home of the brave: Marine veteran gets new house

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) A U.S. Marine Corps veteran will soon call Culpeper, Virginia home thanks to a national organization and the support from the community.
Sergeant Thomas Brennan completed two tours to Iraq and one to Afghanistan during his nine years of active duty service; however, in 2012 Brennan was forced to medically retire after suffering a traumatic brain injury in combat.
On Tuesday, Brennan and his family broke ground on their custom-built, mortgage-free home thanks to the support from local construction companies through Operation FINALLY HOME.
“We work with communities, particularly the building community, to provide mortgage-free homes and home modifications to wounded, ill and injured veterans across the country,” said Executive Director Rusty Carroll with Operation FINALLY HOME.
Based in New Braunfels, Texas, the non-profit was established in 2005 with a mission to take the burden of a mortgage off some of our nation’s veterans.
So far, roughly 250 homes in more than 30 states have been built, or are planning to be built, through Operation FINALLY HOME.