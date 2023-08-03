WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A little over $60,000 was distributed to the organizations, this serves as a great help to those nonprofits who may not have received their normal funding.

Hometown Heroes is a 5-month promotion through Kiowa Casino and Hotel. This is the 15th year the Casino and Hotel hosted this event.

Marketing director Callie Singh said she finds the event special.



“For me personally, it makes it special because Kiowa casino is in this community, and this is one of the ways that we’re able to give back to our not-for-profits and our local sheriff’s departments and our local police departments,” said Callie Singh.

Throughout the years, the group donated a little over $428,000 to local businesses. This year, they were able to make their biggest donation to date to the groups.

“We’ve been doing this for 15 years and we’re so excited,” said Singh. “We had our biggest give this year over $60,000. So we’re excited to spend some of that money with our local hometown heroes tonight.”

Post-pandemic, most of the non-profits and first responders saw a decrease in funding.

Singh hopes their event and efforts would help the groups not operate in the red.

“I think discretionary funds, whenever nonprofits get them, help a lot because they face decreased funding year over year sometimes,” said Singh. “This is just a little something that helps them fill in the gaps.”

Some of the groups helped were humane societies, fire departments, police and sheriff departments, health clinics, and the red cross.

Kiowa Casino and Hotel officials say they look forward to helping out their fellow community members each year.