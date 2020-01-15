Homework assignment angers parents, students at Texas high school

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A homework assignment about D-N-A leaves parents and students of a Texas high school upset.

This is the question assigned to ninth graders at Klein Independent High School in Houston.

“Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects raped Suzy?”

The question was part of a biology D-N-A assignment.

But parents and students found it to be inappropriate, calling the question “upsetting”.

The school district has released a statement saying quote:

“The assignment is not part of the district’s approved curriculum and is by no means representative of the district’s instructional philosophy.” Statement from Klein Independent School District

The district has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken.”