LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a Lawton homicide is jailed on a charge of eluding numerous law agencies and endangering others, but other charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Christian Lane, 30, was arrested following a high speed chase down I-44 toward Wichita Falls last night, January 24. He remains in the Lawton city jail, and a police spokesman says the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Captain John Mull with the Lawton Police Department said Lane is a suspect in a homicide in a bar on NW Cache Road on January 17, 2023. He said the pursuit of Lane began around 82nd Street and Cache.

Then, as the suspect raced down I-44, Cotton County Sheriff Tim King said he, his undersheriff, and a deputy joined in the chase when it reached their county. Wichita County authorities were also notified in case the chase crossed the Red River and the Walters Police Department used spike strips on the suspect’s vehicle at around mile marker 20, but the suspect kept going at speeds of around 90 miles per hour.

At around mile marker 6, Sheriff King said his undersheriff conducted a pit maneuver and the suspect’s car went off into the ditch and came to a stop about 5:45 pm Tuesday.

The suspect was ordered out of the vehicle and complied. Lane has convictions for burglary, resisting and weapons charges.