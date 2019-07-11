Hooray for free Slurpees on 7-Eleven Day

Thursday, July 11 is Slurpee Day, and you can snag a complimentary small Slurpee at a participating 7-Eleven between 11 a.m. and 7 in the evening.

DALLAS (NBCDFW) You can’t spell “brain freeze” without including the word “free,” which is as handy a device as any for remembering that there’s a day in July when a whole bunch of small Slurpees cross a whole bunch of 7-Eleven counters without any money crossing in the opposite direction.

That’s right: Your day to snag a free small Slurpee is Thursday, July 11, which is, yes, wait for it, or don’t, because you know what we’re about to say 7/11.

But the sevens and elevens go even deeper with this delightful day, for the promotion begins at 11 in the morning and lasts through to 7 o’clock that night.

The newly featured Slurpee flavor this year is Blueberry Lemonade, and the Slurpee Lite flavor is sugar-free Cherry Limeade. Coke Classic (by The Coca-Cola Company) and Cherry continue to be perennial Slurpee flavor favorites, according to Jacob Barnes, product director of proprietary beverages at 7-Eleven.

Could you make a small Slurpee last for a full eight hours?

We jest. You’ll drink it right away, slurping it, even, because that’s what the name suggests.

And, no, Slurpees don’t go hand-in-cup with brain freeze, for we’ve all learned how to slurp slowly, and with pleasure, by now.

Haven’t we? Don’t rush your wild cherry-flavored treat or cola-tastic cool-down. Enjoy.

“ALL 7Rewards members who scan their app, card, or phone number with their FREE small Slurpee drink on 7-Eleven Day will receive another FREE any size Slurpee drink redeemable in the next 30 days,” is the good word from the company, if you’re looking for even more freebies.

One-dollar items, like pizza slices and Big Bite hot dogs, will also be part of the scene at participating stores.

Good to remember? This isn’t the same 7-Eleven Slurpee-based holiday as Bring Your Own Cup Day, do note (an inventive occasion which has seen ambitiously minded Slurpee lovers arriving with kitchen pots and helmets and such).

What do Slurpees and cars have in common? The frozen, carbonated beverage was invented in 1959 by a Kansas hamburger stand owner. Using an automobile air conditioner, the owner created a sophisticated piece of equipment that would freeze a carbonated soft drink and serve it in a sherbet-like form that could be sipped through a straw, according to Barnes.

U.S. stores partaking in the promotion will give away an estimated 9 million free small Slurpee drinks today, according to 7-Eleven. The retailer started the free Slurpee drink birthday tradition in 2002 on its 75th birthday.

7-Eleven Day is only on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 11 at participating 7-Eleven stores.