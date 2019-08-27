Hospice of WF offering grief support to children, teens, and their families

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Hospice of Wichita falls is offering grief support to children and teens from Kindergarten through 12th grade and their families through its ‘Building Bridges’ program.

Through the Building Bridges program as support, children come together to share the experience of life. This program is held twice a year for 8 weeks. Participants meet for one hour every week during the session.

The program will take place from Sept. 7th until Nov. 5th at University United Methodist Church on 3405 Taft Blvd from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Participants are divided into small age-appropriate groups. A caregiver’s group is held simultaneously to meet their needs as well. Each group is facilitated by at least two specially trained facilitators.

This program along with other support groups is free to the public and is offered to families grieving any type of death and not just families who have used hospice services.

The deadline to register is February 5th and families may enroll by contacting Hospice of Wichita Falls at 940-691-0982 or visiting the website at www.howf.org/bb.