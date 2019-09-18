Hospice of Wichita falls fall volunteer classes begin

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls officials will host the first of their fall volunteer training classes.

To become a volunteer, folks just have to fill out an interview, do an interview and then pass a background check.

Hospice officials said they hope you will join as they are in need of volunteers.

“What our biggest need right now is for volunteers we call patient support or patient companion those are volunteers that go in a give a little socialization to our patients,” volunteer coordinator Darbi Glassburn said.

Hospice also has year-round online training, and to get into next weeks training session, those interested need to fill out a volunteer application online. Click here for more information on that.