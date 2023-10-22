WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween is coming up, and many are in the spooky spirit, including Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Hospice care is a special kind that focuses on the quality of life for people experiencing an advanced, life-limiting illness. Hospice of Wichita Falls (HOWF) is the only nonprofit hospice in Wichita Falls, Texas, that includes an inpatient care center. HOWF has been providing care for families since 1985.

The company hosted a carnival on Saturday morning, October 22, 2023, with many competitions. Activities included a costume contest, hot dog eating, and an ice cream eating contest. Jeff Hughes said this event is one of the ways hospice wants to give back to the community.

“We also had two of Texomas finest as judges of today’s competitions, Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling and Morning Anchor Carney Porter showed their Halloween spirit at the event,” Hughes said.

The Hospice of Wichita Falls is located on 4909 Johnson Rd, and you can find out more information or how to get involved with future HOWF events here.