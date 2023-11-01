WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October is national pregnancy or infant loss awareness month for stillbirths, miscarriage, SIDS, or any other cause.

While October ended yesterday, Hospice of Wichita Falls looks to continue to bring awareness throughout the month of November. Hospice of Wichita Falls is hosting two events to assist families in the grieving process of pregnancy and infant loss, something that all too often is swept under the rug.

Lindsey Wimmer, the executive director at Star Legacy Foundation, believes there is a negative stigma around this fairly common occurrence. This makes families uncomfortable asking for support or help during this troubling time. Her company’s mission is to assist families during this time and ensure they feel supported during this significant life event.

“I feel like one of the biggest hurdles that those families encounter is that requires them to say two of the hardest phrases that anybody will ever have to to utter, and that is ‘my baby died’ and ‘I need help’, said Wimmer. “Just even being able to admit those two things to yourself is really significant and powerful.”

One in four families go through this process. Primarily, people focus on the mothers during the loss of child. However, Wimmer notes their group also have a program for the fathers. She states most of the time, the fathers appear neglected in the grieving process.

“The fathers are no less a parent and grieving no less than than, you know, any anyone else in the family,” said Wimmer. “Oftentimes there’s a either a direct or indirect pressure on them to be the strong one for the family or to kind of put their grief second to their partner.”

Hospice is hosting a “Wings of Hope” event on November 7, for those who lost a child and on November 14, Gary Rose will be hosting an event to talk about how to grieve the loss of a child.

To reach out to the organization, check our their website here or email info@starlegacyfoundation.org.