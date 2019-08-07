Host homes needed for 2019 Hotter’N Hell 100

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Preparations are kicking into high gear as thousands of cyclists will take to the streets for the 2019 Hotter’N Hell hundred in just a couple weeks. As accommodations are being made for cyclists, lodging is becoming a growing concern for some as hotels in the area continue to sell out.

Organizers said they are working to provide as many riders with a place to stay through host homes, but the number of riders currently outnumbers the available homes.

Host homes come in all shapes and sizes, so long as folks have a place for cyclists to rest their heads. For Scott Peonitzch, this will be the second year him and his family will host riders coming to the Falls for Hotter’N Hell, offering a different experience for those in his company.

“Get a chance to meet some very new people, we also get a chance to share our business, our winery operations with them. For them, it’s kind of a unique experience where they can come to Wichita Falls, run the race, but also stay in a full commercial winery and kinda get a chance to drink some of our products in the afterglow of what they’ve done in the Hotter’N Hell weekend,” Host Scott Poenitzsch said.

Peonitzsch said his family did not hesitate to be a host home again for the second year, after what he says was a great experience providing lodging for a women’s riding team last year. Organizers of Hotter’N Hell say it’s common for those that host riders to do it again in the next year, and while they’re looking for forty to fifty homes every year, each repeat host helps.

“It’s a good thing that our hotels fill up, we want them to fill up but with over 10,000, 12,000 and in years, up to 15,000 coming into our community, there’s not enough hotel space, beds to take care of that need,” Host Home Coordinator Mark Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp said the whole host home process goes to show how open the city of Wichita Falls is, and what southern hospitality means to Texoma.