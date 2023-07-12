WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will continue to see very hot temperatures as we head throughout the rest of this week.

The whole area will be under an excessive heat warning until tomorrow at noon. If you are outside, please make sure to take plenty of breaks in an air-conditioned room or a shady area, and make sure to drink plenty of water.

Temperatures will remain in the triple digits until Sunday when we will see temperatures drop into the high 90s for one day, before spiking back up into the triple digits heading into next week.

There also could be some small rain chances as we head into Saturday night, lasting until the early morning hours of Sunday.

7-Day forecast for July 12, 2023