WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will continue to see hot temperatures and small rain chances as we head throughout the rest of this week and into the weekend.

High temperatures and high dewpoints will remain here in Texoma making the heat index values extremely high. The whole area is under an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. today and an additional advisory that is valid tomorrow from noon to 9 p.m.

Map showing the Excessive Heat Warning for today, July 13

If you have to be outside at all during these next few days, make sure to take plenty of breaks in an air-conditioned room or a shady spot, and make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Small rain chances also last all the way until Sunday before we officially clear them out as we head into next week.

7-day forecast starting on July 13, 2023