WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout this week, Texoma will see hot temperatures all the way until Friday.

The whole area is under a heat advisory until tomorrow at 9 p.m. Young, Jack and Throckmorton counties are under an excessive heat warning as they will see temperatures at or above 110 degrees.

If you need to be outside, please make sure you are taking as many breaks in an air-conditioned room as possible, and make sure to drink as much water as possible to stay hydrated.

Map showing the heat advisory and excessive heat warning for tomorrow, July 18

We will catch a small break from the hot temperatures as highs will be in the mid 90s on Friday and Saturday. However, the dewpoints are expected to go back up, so the heat indices will remain pretty warm.