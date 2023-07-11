WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This week will be a scorcher for much of Texoma as we will see temperatures in the triple digits with heat indexes possibly up over 110. The entire area is under a heat advisory until tomorrow at 9 p.m. Make sure to stay inside in an air-conditioned room as much as possible. If you need to be outside, take breaks when you can, in either an air-conditioned room or a shady spot with drinking plenty of water.

Map showing the area of the heat advisory

There is a small cooling trend as we head into the weekend as we will hit a high of 95 degrees on Sunday, and we could see some small rain chances work their way through the area. Heading into next week, however, the temperatures shoot right back up into the triple digits and they stay there until the following weekend.

7-day forecast on July 11, 2023