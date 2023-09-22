WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a very warm day on Friday, September 22, 2023, Texoma will see another warm day on hand for the start of the weekend and the start of fall on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Temperatures could return back to the triple digits tomorrow, with a potential for a high of 100 degrees and highs in the mid-90s on Sunday. There also could be some higher dewpoints in the mid-60s sticking around.

As we head into next week, there is a slight cool-off coming to Texoma as temperatures will return to the mid/high 80s and then possibly return to the low 90s heading into next weekend.

Also throughout this weekend, there are some small chances for some severe weather as most of the area has a marginal risk tomorrow and then a slight and marginal risk on Sunday.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Saturday, Sept. 23