WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When the temperature rises, it means we need to be extra cautious with our pets.

It’s recommended to walk your pets early in the morning and try to stay in the shade and grass. Cheryl Heineken, director at the Humane Society, says another issue to watch out for is heat stroke. This can be fatal in pets, as it hits quickly, so be alert for the early signs,

“So, you just want to really watch them, watch their panting and their eyes. They’ll be really big. You don’t want to just dunk them in cool water because that’ll do more harm. You want to maybe take a cool cloth and wrap their feet.”

If your pet happens to suffer from heat stroke, take them to the vet as soon as possible. Experts strongly recommend you keep your pets inside as much as possible to ensure they stay safe this summer.