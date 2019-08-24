Hotter’N Hell is family fun for everyone

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hotter’N Hell officials are pushing the 10K event for families this year, an over 6 mile ride which can be easy to complete at any pace.

“I was first, mom was second and then these two were not too far behind,” Hotter’N Hell Hundred 10K Rider Savanna Powell said.

Medals are awarded to everyone completing the ride, including one mother-daughter duo riding together for the first time.

“We’re just really excited and thankful that Hotter’N Hell allows the little people to participate,” Hotter’N Hell Hundred 10K Rider Ashley Crossland said. “You know even riding or riding in the trailers I think it’s healthy to start them at a young age and let them know the importance of physical activity and just being outside.”

Officials said the 10K ride is one to start the family in if you’re looking to participate together or just looking for some fun during one of, if not the biggest weekends in the ‘Falls.

“They get the experience of Hotter’N Hell and they get to share it with their families, which like I said is such a cool experience,” Hotter’N Hell Hundred Consumer Show Sales Booth Official Shane Minniear. “And then we hope that later on that they go for the 25 miles and then the 50 and the 75 and the hundred.”

One things for sure, the whole family wins when they cross that finish line together.