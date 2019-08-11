Hotter’N Hell team works to raise money for children’s hospital in Haiti

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Hotter’N Hell around the corner, one organization is raising money to help the people of Haiti.

On Sunday, folks at Floral Heights United Methodist Church sat in on a luncheon to learn more about ‘Race for Grace’, an event helping provide funds to Grace Children’s Hospital in Haiti.

Church members donated money to the organization and learned how to be apart of the ‘Race for Grace’ team at Hotter’N Hell.

The board chair for International Child Care presented information on the organization and the event, he said Grace Children’s Hospital is important for the Haitian people.

“They help out with children pediatrics, but they also do vaccinations and help out with Tuberculosis, HIV, AIDS, maternal health,” board chair Brad Prickett said. “They help with education, they have an eye clinic, they help a lot of people in the Port-au-Prince area.”

If you’d like to donate to or join the ‘Race for Grace’ team, you can click here.