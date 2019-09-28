House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time in 15 years, the House Armed Services Committee has launched a wide-ranging investigation into domestic violence within the military.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking.

First Step director Michelle Turnbow said she’s not sure if there has been a rise within the military, but she has noticed more people coming out.

“There’s just so many more people standing up, so you’re not alone anymore,” Turnbow said. “There is a lot of people advocating that make it safe to do that to make it better. You are not by yourself when you are standing up to say this is what you are going through.”

According to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, domestic violence victims in military communities are most likely to be women, 66% of cases identified female victims and the civilian spouses of active-duty personnel and 62% of abusers are on active military duty.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle"

Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co."

Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion Night Out 2019"

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"

College admissions scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "College admissions scam"

Birthdays 9-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-27-19"

Little girl meets trooper who saved her life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little girl meets trooper who saved her life"

Flu Season is almost here

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Season is almost here"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News