House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time in 15 years, the House Armed Services Committee has launched a wide-ranging investigation into domestic violence within the military.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking.

First Step director Michelle Turnbow said she’s not sure if there has been a rise within the military, but she has noticed more people coming out.

“There’s just so many more people standing up, so you’re not alone anymore,” Turnbow said. “There is a lot of people advocating that make it safe to do that to make it better. You are not by yourself when you are standing up to say this is what you are going through.”

According to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, domestic violence victims in military communities are most likely to be women, 66% of cases identified female victims and the civilian spouses of active-duty personnel and 62% of abusers are on active military duty.