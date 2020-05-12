House Democrats push new round of stimulus checks in coronavirus bill

The Democratic legislation provides for another $1,200 per person with income thresholds similar to the CARES Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — House Democratic leaders are pushing for another round of stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per person in new coronavirus relief legislation that’s headed for a vote on Friday.

The eligibility criteria are similar to the first round approved in late March, with some changes.

The legislation provides up to $1,200 in payments (or $2,400 for married couples), with an extra $1,200 per dependent for a maximum of three.

The income thresholds are the same as the CARES Act, with money for people making up to $99,000 and couples up to $198,000.

The amount starts to reduce from $1,200 after $75,000 and $150,000, respectively, according to the text.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday that for many Americans the new direct payments are “necessary for their survival,” and also serve as “stimulus to the economy.”

Like the CARES Act, the payments would be based on 2019 tax returns. For those who haven’t filed yet, they would be based on 2018 returns.

Seniors who are on Social Security would also get benefits based on information on file, and other non-filers would be able to apply for a payment.

