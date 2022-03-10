LUBBOCK, Texas — First responders were on the scene of a house explosion in the 3300 block of 89th Street Thursday afternoon.

Nick Wilson with Lubbock Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area around 2:50 p.m. for reports of a damaged gas line. Approximately an hour later, an explosion occurred.

There was severe damage to the house but there was no threat of fire to any surrounding structures, LFR said. As of 5:00 p.m., the fire was mostly out.

A spokesperson for Atmos Energy said the gas line was identified and that the area was safe.

LFR said earlier that 35 homes in the area have been evacuated.

The Lubbock Police desk said the ground shook and there was an explosion but could not confirm if it was the house that exploded.

The area around the scene was blocked off, and the City of Lubbock asked people to avoid the area. Specifically, the 3300 block of 89th Street was closed and 88th Street between Indiana Avenue and Geneva Avenue was closed.

Noe Ramos, who lives next door to house that exploded, said there was a gas leak in the alley behind the home that caught fire and exploded.

Click here to watch the full update from Nick Wilson.

Drone footage (Nexstar/Staff)

Multiple agencies responded to the area including LPD and LFR.