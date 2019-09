(KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the house walked out to the front steps this 9-11 anniversary for a show of unity.

Wednesday morning, house members assembled on the steps of the capitol.

Minority leader Kevin McCarthy and house speaker Nancy Pelosi led the group to the stairs.

They were all holding American flags and stood for a moment of silence.

Lawmakers putting aside their differences, singing ‘God bless America’ together on the stairs of the capitol.