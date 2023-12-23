WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Overnight lows tonight will generally be in the mid 50’s across Texoma while highs tomorrow should reach into the mid 60’s. A strong and large area of low pressure continues to edge its way eastward over the southern Rockies and into the southern plains.

Rain and thunderstorms proceed the low while colder air will filter in behind it. No severe weather is forecasted nor anticipated. Rainfall amounts are likely to average between 1/2″ and 1″ across Texoma while areas near or under a passing thunderstorm will most likely see heavier rainfall amounts. Trailing behind the passing low will be an extended cold front. Cooler air should continue to filter in throughout the week across the area as the low continues to move northeast across the central plains and toward the mid-south.

Both high and low temperatures will be affected, in that, they should remain near the averages headed into this and the early part of the following week.