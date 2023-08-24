WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As both Rider and Old High football players eagerly prepare for the highly-anticipated first game of the season, available tickets are already going fast.

Don’t miss out on the last game of this great rivalry on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and kick-off will be at 8 p.m.

According to the Wichita Falls Independent School District, the last day to buy tickets is Friday, August 25, between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Gate of Memorial Stadium. Either cash or card will be accepted.

Tickets may also be purchased in advance online.

To purchase, scroll down to the Rider vs. WFHS game. It will be denoted with a large Rider logo as they are the home team this time around.

To purchase for Rider, click on the “home” side. The night of, use the West Gate entrance to access your seats.

To purchase for Old High, click on the “visitor” side. The night of, use the East Gate entrance to access your seats.

Children under six years old will not need a ticket for entry.

For attendees who may have passes such as the District, senior or THSCA passes, please note that these passes must be exchanged at the East Gate ticket booth between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday for a physical ticket.

While the passes will be sufficient for entry at other games, pass-holders must exchange them for tickets prior to the game due to a large expected attendance.

For those in attendance, while the bleachers on both sides may be at max capacity, the grass in the North End of the stadium is expected to be open for overflow seating. Because the game is expected to sell out, the District has emphasized that there will be no ticket sales on the night of the game.

Neither outdoor refreshments nor re-entry will be permitted for this game, according to officials with WFISD.

Check out the District’s website to purchase your tickets for this historic game!