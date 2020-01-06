How to tackle holiday debt

(NBC News) — Paying down debt is a top New Year’s resolution for many.

Investopedia’s Chief Editor Caleb Silver said there’s plenty of advice out there about how to tackle debt, especially the debt accumulated over the holidays, although most people have a fear of knowing what they’ve spent.

“Make sure you understand what you have in the bank, how much debt you have, how much savings you have and how much you can increase your savings and start to invest in the New Year,” Silver advised.

