WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Forbes, 48 percent of people set their resolution to improve fitness, but only 20 percent hold themselves accountable.

A lot of people try to bite off more than they can chew, which eventually causes them to burn out early on.

“I mean, we live in the day and age where everything is right there at our fingertips and it does happen fast,” said Tamilyn Robinson, General Manager at Crunch Fitness. “So when you don’t lose 30 pounds right now, it can become discouraging. That’s why you see people turn to things like keto or Ozempic. Different things that they’ve heard work, but really work is what works.”

Robinson noted the biggest thing is to stay consistent and celebrate the little wins throughout the journey.

“Reward yourself for the little things,” said Robinson. “You know, it’s not going to happen overnight.”

Going to the gym is one factor, but diet is another step that will help with staying on track.

“Everything is so good,” said Brianna Canales, an employee at Uptown Nutrition. “Very low calorie, sugar, low carbs. We’re just trying to help provide this healthy lifestyle.”

Uptown Nutrition is another place in Wichita Falls that looks to help people keep healthy.

Canales echoed the thoughts of Robinson: small consistent steps are better than big steps.

“Changing little things about your eating habits and it will progress slowly, but it will change overall,” said Canales. “I feel like that is going to help you be more dedicated.”