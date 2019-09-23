How will you celebrate National great American pot pie day?

News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready for some hearty comfort food because it’s “national great American pot pie day” today.

You can celebrate the day by going out to a restaurant for a pot pie, cooking a frozen one at home or making one from scratch.

Similar to meat pies, pot pies are distinctly American.

They first appeared in print in the u-s way back in 1785.

A typical pot pie contains ingredients such as chicken, beef or pork, vegetables and gravy, but there are endless possibilities.

The first frozen pot pies were introduced by Swanson foods in the 1950’s.

Then, “national great American pot pie day” was created in 2002 by another frozen food maker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Lego is releasing braille legos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego is releasing braille legos"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-23-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-23-19"

Burkburnett bomb threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett bomb threat"

David Cannon, terroristic threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "David Cannon, terroristic threat"

Terroristic threats arrest, skyler gaines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terroristic threats arrest, skyler gaines"

Local hiring event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hiring event"

Iowa Park food pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iowa Park food pantry"

Nocona General Hospital renovations complete with ribbon cutting- Ara Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nocona General Hospital renovations complete with ribbon cutting- Ara Washburn"

Border Report Live Blog: Newly renovated wall opens in San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Live Blog: Newly renovated wall opens in San Diego"

Altus PD Investigates Sunday Morning Homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus PD Investigates Sunday Morning Homicide"

Bernie Sanders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bernie Sanders"

Iowa Park food pantry remodel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iowa Park food pantry remodel"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News