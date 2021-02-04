Human trafficking crisis continues across Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crimes like human trafficking are ones that state officials say too often go unnoticed and unreported.

Chief of the Texas Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime Unit, Foos Pierce said investigators have ways of detecting where the human trafficking hot spots are.

“The National Human Trafficking Hotline. That’s a nationwide number where either victims call to receive services or report their trafficking or people might call to report possible trafficking,” Pierce said.

Reasons why she knows human trafficking isn’t just a problem in Texas; it’s a crisis.

“Texas gets the second most calls in the country to the national human trafficking hotline. And that’s been consistent since the human trafficking hotline started in I think 2008, 2009, so it’s a big problem in Texas,” Pierce said.

That’s why law enforcement are doing their best to team up with community organizations like Southern Grit.

“We’ve got a coalition. The North Central Texas Human Trafficking Coalition. And so people can join that,” Payne said.

Vicky Payne is executive director of Southern Grit Advocacy and said groups like hers are just getting started.

The coalition vows to never stop fighting back until the trafficking ends.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.