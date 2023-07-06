WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local nonprofit organization is making sure teenagers in Texoma are equipped and aware when facing one of their biggest threats.

Southern Grit Advocacy is currently hosting a seminar for high school students about how to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

The group received a grant to fund a licensed program tailored to teens.

The sessions of the seminar serve to educate on the different types of human trafficking.

“The benefit is by educating the high schoolers on the tactics that human traffickers are using, we are able to combat them with education,” Advocate and trainer Samantha Marston said. “Knowledge is power.”

The sessions are free to all high school students and lunch is provided.

The seminars will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, and continuing from Monday, July 10, until Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The sessions will be held at Corner Community Outreach Center, located on 10th Street in Wichita Falls.

