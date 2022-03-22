WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a human trafficking case involving teen girls in Electra in 2017 is back in jail on a higher bond after authorities say he failed to show up for a hearing on his charge.

Kameron Douglas-Coleman mugshot from 2017

The arrest warrant was issued on order of 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy who set a new bond at $200,001 after Kameron Douglas-Coleman failed to show for the hearing on March 8.

He and another suspect, Jirehn Curtis were arrested in March 2017 at an Electra motel by deputies, police and DPS special agents.

They say there was an 18 year old woman and two 17-year-old girls in the room along with numerous condoms and revealing clothing.

The 17-year-olds were taken to Patsy’s House in Wichita Falls where they admitted having been posted on a social media page advertising sex, but denied that the two other men were involved.

A week later, a DPS agent got information from Curtis’ cell phone which led them to messages with people regarding pricing, locations and what is allowed sexually during visits with females.

Curtis admitted to posting one of the girls on the site and setting up customers. He said he knew it could be dangerous, which is why he would be outside the room with a knife while the girls performed sexual acts.

He also told police that he let the girl keep the money, but occasionally took some for himself.

He pleaded guilty and is serving 10 years in prison in the Roach Unit in Childress.

Seventy-nine thousand Texas children under 18 have already fallen into the sex trafficking network.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sex trafficking, call the national human trafficking hotline (888) 373-7888.