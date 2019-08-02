Humane Society of Wichita Co., Juvenile Probation officials offer second chances through program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a report done by Prison Policy, nearly 53,000 youth offenders are held in facilities away from home every day.

Folks with both the Wichita County Juvenile Justice System and the Humane Society of Wichita County are looking to change that with the K9 Second Chance Rescue.

It can be hard to teach an old dog new tricks, but can someone teach a new dog old tricks? That’s what kids are doing and it’s all part of the K9 Second Chance Program.

“This program is meant or designed to both help our kids to get them involved in things as well as of course have it where we have dogs that are adopted,” Hungerford said.

Les Hungerford is a counselor with Wichita County Juvenile Probation and said they have been doing these programs like this for several years and says the benefits behind it a crucial for young kids.

“They certainly understand, they probably had an idea of the urgency of getting these dogs adopted out, but they’ve seen that idea of responsibility, I think has really picked up,” Hungerford said.

Isaah Brightman is one of those kids going through the program and said he enjoys working with his dog, Rooster.

“It’s been a really good experience,” Brightman said. “Basically, whenever were teaching a dog it’s kind of like teaching yourself. You get to end up how to teach them new stuff and skills like they can learn that as they go in life.”

By learning the ends-and-outs of the organization, Elijah Cooper said people gain valuable skills from the program.

“It helps you learn about the dogs and helps you acquire social skills, like working with other people, helping train the dogs and you get to meet new friends,” Cooper said.

New friends that are coming together for one goal, to find these guys a forever home.

The K9 Second Chance adoption event will be on Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. at Petsmart.