Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Danny Boy

Danny Boy is a one-year-old Pomeranian mix looking for a nice quiet home.

He is extremely shy so will need a loving, patient, and understanding home.

He is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:

Spay/Neuter depending on gender

All required vaccinations

Dewormed and heartworm tested

An ID microchip for identification purposes

Cat Adoptions – $75.00

Dog adoptions – $105.00