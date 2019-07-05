Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Honey!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Honey is looking for her quiet forever home.

She is a 5-year-old Chihuahua and is very shy.

If you are interested in adopting Honey she is at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:
Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm,  Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:
Spay/Neuter depending on gender
All required vaccinations
Dewormed and heartworm tested
An ID microchip for identification purposes
Cat Adoptions – $75.00
Dog adoptions – $105.00

