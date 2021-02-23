Humane Society of Wichita County rescues 22 dogs from ‘hoarding’ home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County is providing shelter for 22 more dogs after sheriffs deputies discovered them inside a home with unsanitary living conditions.

Humane Society of wichita county director cheryl miller said Saturday was one of the worst “hoarding” house rescues they’ve seen.

“It was really bad. They couldn’t live in that house with no heat. It was freezing. We were chasing them around with flash lights trying to find them,” said Miller.

Posting pictures of where all 22 dogs were found to the Humane Society’s Facebook page, Miller hopes the Humane Society will eventually be able to put all of them up for adoption.

“If they are released to our custody, then they will all go up for adoption but we just have to wait for that court date to see what’s going to happen,” said Miller

In the meantime, the dogs will receive round the clock care from vet technicians like Sarah Towery.

“From the pictures I’ve seen they were living in absolute squaller,” said Towery.

Even though seeing abused animals can be tough, Towery said being a part of the rescue is the best part.

“I absolutely love working here. It’s great to see an animal come in and find a forever home,” said Towery.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal through the Humane Society, adoptions are $115 and include full spay, neuter, and microchip.