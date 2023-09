WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Humane Society is having a Chili cooking contest and benefit on September 16, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Participants will cook for the CASI judges and present their most exquisite bowl of chili at 1 p.m. Humane Society will have animals for the public to come visit and all donations will go to the Humane Society Wichita County.

Everyone is encouraged to come and support the cause and help an animal get adopted.