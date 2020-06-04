Hydroxychloroquine prevention research

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new study suggests that hydroxychloroquine has no effect in preventing COVID-19.

Researches studied more than 800 adults who were exposed to COVID-19 and half received five days of hydroxychloroquine and the other half a placebo. Roughly 12 percent of those given hydroxychloroquine developed the virus compared to the 14 percent of those who were place on the placebo.

The study showed 40 percent of those who took the anti-malaria drug developed non-serious side effects however the trial found no serious side effects or cardiac complications from taking the drug.