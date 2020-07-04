I-485 North shut down after 5 killed, 4 injured in tragic crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Five people are dead and four others were injured in a tragic four-vehicle crash in northwest Charlotte.

I-485 inner was closed for hours Friday night while police, fire and Medic work to clear the scene near Oakdale Road and W.T Harris Boulevard.

State highway patrol says one vehicle was traveling on the outer loop of I-485 when the driver, who was possibly speeding, collided with a box truck.

The truck then lost control and went through the median and median barbwire onto the inner loop, traveling towards oncoming traffic.

The box truck then hit two other cars traveling in the northbound lanes. All occupants of those two vehicles died.

No additional information has been released about these victims.