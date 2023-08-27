WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Atmospheric conditions are going to be much more cooperative for the next few days as high pressure weakens and a passing cold front leaves us with northerly winds. Temperatures will, for the most part, be closer to average in Texoma, just like today; though, the low was a bit warmer compared to what it will begin to be like.

Almanac

As high pressure begins to re-strengthen in the Southern Plains high temperatures will, once again, soar above the century mark heading into next weekend. Little change is expected during the next couple of weeks; however, it won’t be too long before more cold fronts will pushing southward once we step into fall!

7-Day Forecast