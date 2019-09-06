IA child overcomes cancer- attends kindergarten

IOWA (CNN) — Like other kids across the country, Moses Avalos is starting kindergarten, but his struggle to get here has been more than most people can imagine.

He just finished going through treatments for leukemia. He also has down syndrome and autism.

“Well, hello, Moses.”

It’s an exciting time for Moses Avalos.

Mother, Libby Avalos, says, “It’s so fun to see him thriving and he rolls that walker around here like a boss.”

He just started kindergarten at Prairie City Elementary.

Libby says, “he has a team at school that just goes above and beyond to help him, and serve him, and they celebrate him.”

It’s been a long road for Moses to get here.

Libby says, “he was diagnosed with down syndrome at 8 months of age. But he was really healthy his first two years of life, we were really blessed, and then at 2 and a half years old in July of 2016, he was diagnosed with all, acute lymphoblastic leukemia.”

Children with down syndrome have an increased risk of leukemia.

Libby says, “it was a shock but it wasn’t. I don’t know, god helped us with that. And I knew right away that he wasn’t going to die of leukemia. We just had that peace walking into treatment, but the hard part was knowing that for the next two and a half years he was going to be getting chemo and just all the pain and suffering that goes along with that treatment.”

Moses spent two months at Blank Children’s Hospital right after he was diagnosed.

Libby says, “he wasn’t as strong with his immune system and the chemo hit him really hard. He stopped crawling, he stopped sitting, basically, he was laying in bed every day.”

He also has autism. Being non verbal made it even more difficult for his parents to know how to help.

Libby says, “walking through cancer, it teaches you to be in the moment and be thankful for what’s happening in the moment.”

Thankful for the the hugs and smiles.

Libby says, “he is the strongest child I know. Talk about being thrown curveballs, you know.”

As Moses teaches those around him.

Libby says, “he seems to always bring out the best in people, I’ve found.”

What life is all about.