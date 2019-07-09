Ice cream shop serves allergy-friendly dessert

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) An allergy-friendly ice cream shop has opened in Poquoson, Virginia.

Jenna Horning is the owner of Bean’s Ice Cream, and the mother of an 11-year-old child who has a severe peanut allergy. Horning said she decided to open a place of her own after noticing that most hand-dipped ice cream shops don’t take the proper precautions to avoid cross contamination.

“They assume that if [they] don’t have peanut toppings or they are not using the peanut toppings, then you should be fine. But that is not the case. A child with a severe peanut allergy can break out … and even die,” said Horning.

Horning says she hopes her new shop will raise awareness to the issue that servers and restaurant owners need to be more conscious about conditions.

