WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A couple of chilly nights to look forward to as temperatures will drop down at or below freezing. For Saturday night overnight lows will generally be near the mid 20’s across Texoma. In the meantime, a relatively weak area of high pressure will be drifting eastward in the Southern Plains causing a wind shift to more of a southerly flow by mid to late afternoon on Sunday.

Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50’s. As we progress into the week the southerly winds will contribute to somewhat of a warm up as both high and low temperatures will be several degrees above average. By midweek, our next main weather system brings increased chances for rain Wednesday through early Friday.